Savannah, GA ~ Hurricane season officially begins June 1st. With only a month before the official start, now is the time to prepare.

It’s National Hurricane Preparedness Week. Wednesday’s topic is Get Moving When a Storm Threatens.

Now is the time to get your evacuation plan ready. Know what route you will take to get out of the area. Have disaster supplies on hand. Plan ahead when stores are stocked and time is on your side.

Because when a storm is forecast to impact your area, you will need to take action immediately. When a storm threatens, there’s a lot do.

PROTECT YOUR HOME

Board up windows. Secure loose outdoor items. Secure all exterior doors. Move your vehicle to a safe location if you’re not using it to evacuate. If you are evacuating, unplug electrical equipment such as televisions and small appliances. If you are instructed to do so, shut off water, gas and electricity before leaving.

DETERMINE SHELTERING OPTIONS & CONSIDER YOUR PETS

Check with local officials to find out what shelter spaces are available.

If you have pets, find a place where they can stay — most public shelters only allow service animals.

READY YOUR GO-BAG, MEDS & SUPPLIES, CHARGE PHONE, FILL UP/CHARGE VEHICLE

Have a go bag ready to take things with you if you need to leave in a hurry.

Besides your basic survival needs, don’t forget other supplies such as chargers and hygiene products. Have enough supplies to last you at least three days.

Keep your phone charged.

Fill up/charge your vehicle.

It’s also a good idea to put personal and property documents, including your written communication plan, in your go-bag.

HELP YOUR NEIGHBORS, ESPECICALLY THE ELDERLY & OTHER VULNERABLE PEOPLE

Many people rely on neighbors before and after a disaster.

There are many ways you can help them.

You can help them prepare for a storm, and help them evacuate if needed.

FOLLOW EVACUATION ORDERS IF GIVEN

Always follow evacuation orders from local authorities. Don’t wait for a hurricane to intensify before deciding to follow the order. You want to leave early enough to avoid being trapped by severe weather.

All of this advice is what we all should follow.

Just take a look back at Hurricane Ian from last year.

According to NBC News, Ian killed at least 148 people in Florida, most of them in coastal communities.

Officials say residents were told to leave, but many chose not to. Why did they stay? Some were scared. Some were just defiant. Some simply could not.

This happens during every storm. The term is called hurricane holdouts.

Sadly, it can lead to a deadly decision.

(sources: NOAA, NBC News)