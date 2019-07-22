National Hurricane Center Watching Disturbance Near Bahamas

Savannah, Ga (WSAV) – A cluster of showers and thunderstorms over the Northern Bahamas has the potential to become more organized over the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center has given this system a 30% chance of forming within the next 2 – 5 days.

However, additional development is not likely as it will move into an area of higher wind shear. Tropical systems hate wind shear…the shear tears it apart.

It will track to the northwest and bring rain to the Florida Peninsula through the end of this week. Most areas won’t see more than 1″…if that.

AS FOR US: Our big rain maker will be from Tuesday’s cold front! The cold front then is expected to act as a shield, blocking the disturbance. As the cold front moves out into the Atlantic Ocean, it will drag the disturbance with it.