NEW YORK (WPIX/NEXSTAR) – The Cinema Foundation has announced plans for its second annual National Cinema Day on Aug. 27, and moviegoers can join in the celebration with deep discounts on movie tickets at theaters across the country.

More than 3,000 locations across the U.S. are said to be participating in the promotion, offering viewers the chance to attend showings of blockbuster films or indie releases at just $4 or less.

“We look forward to gathering at the movies and celebrating an exciting slate of new releases and classics, from beloved family favorites and outrageous comedies to thought-provoking dramas and thrilling adventures,” said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman in a statement obtained by Variety. “There’s something for everyone.”

Those interested in heading to the theaters on Sunday can visit the National Cinema Day for a list of available films and showtimes in their area.

A wide selection of movies — including current blockbusters, recent releases and even classic films — are included among the offerings, depending on location. In the Los Angeles area, for instance, moviegoers can choose from titles including “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” the live-action “Little Mermaid” remake, and even “American Graffiti” or “Spaceballs,” among dozens of other choices.

Most major theater chains, including Regal, AMC, and Cinemark, are also participating in the promotion, according to the site. Some chains are offering concessions deals as well, including a $4 popcorn and soda combo at Regal, a $5 combo at AMC, and a $1 discount on all popcorn, soda or candy at Cinemark.

The Cinema Foundation, according to its site, is an industry-wide nonprofit organization that seeks to “solve problems and promote and expand the exhibition industry.” President Jackie Brenneman, in a 2022 press release, said the decision to establish a National Cinema Day promotion came about as a “thank you” to fans who returned to the theater amid the pandemic.

It was also a “rousing success,” Brenneman said. The first National Cinema Day in 2022 is said to have set a record for single-day theater attendance in 2022 with approximately 8.1 million tickets sold, Regal noted in a press release.