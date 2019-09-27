Nancy Pelosi: “A very sad time for our country”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Donald Trump compared White House staffers who gave information to a whistleblower to spies and alluded to execution Thursday in audio obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

“I want to know who’s the person, who’s the person who gave the whistleblower, who’s the person who gave the whistleblower the information? Because that’s close to a spy,” Mr. Trump said. “You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart, right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”

The complaint, made public Thursday, accuses the president of abusing his power by asking the leader of Ukraine to investigate Trump’s political rival, Joe Biden, and then trying to cover it up, buy locking down access to the call’s details in a system reserved for the nation’s most sensitive secrets.

Speaking on “Morning Joe,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said “This is as serious as it gets when it comes to protecting the Constitution of the United States.”

Democrats believe testimony from the acting Director of National Intelligence Thursday strengthened their case.

“I think the whistleblower did the right thing,” Joseph Maguire told the House Intelligence Committee.

Attorneys for the whistleblower say they want to speak directly to Congress, but there’s no agreement yet.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2mjnuFA