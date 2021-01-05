Rep. Nancy Mace talks Parris Island bill, presidential election vote

WASHINGTON, DC (WSAV) – The 117th Congress has been sworn in and it includes a new, groundbreaking, Congresswoman from the Lowcountry.

Humbled.

That’s how Nancy Mace says she felt Sunday before she took the oath of office.

“I started my day in tears when I arrived at my office for the first time and touched the placard where my name was at the office door,” explained Mace.

The first female Congresswoman ever in South Carolina is part of the most diverse and inclusive Republican class since World War II.

It’s a class that Mace believes wants to step away from the “bomb-throwing” on both sides of the aisle, step away from partisan politics and work together for the betterment of the American people.

“I do want to bring people together. At the beginning of the day, I am a fiscal conservative, constitutional conservative and I swore a solemn oath to the Constitution and my loyalties lie to the Lowcountry.”

“To try to find some common ground. It is not going to happen very often because things are so divided, but when it comes to matters of protecting our freedoms, our liberties, protecting our constitutional. those are places where we can come together and do those things, be supportive of small businesses.”

“It is not going to be easy is what I am learning right now but there are Freshmen on both sides of the aisle that I think want to be the face of both parties and I find that very refreshing.”

One of the ways she is breaking from party lines is with her vote on the Presidential election. While some Republicans will not be supporting the results, and Joe Biden’s victory, Mace says she has an obligation to her constituents and the Constitution to vote “yes”.

“I will not be voting to object on Wednesday. Yesterday (Sunday) I swore an oath to the Constitution. A solemn oath that I take seriously. I have read every line of the Constitution, I read every line of Title 3 of the U.S code, the 12th Amendment. Do I believe there was voter fraud, yes. can that be adjudicated in this vote on Wednesday? No, it can not. In fact, Congress does not have the authority to overturn the Electoral College of any state.”

Congresswoman Nancy Mace poses in front of her Washington Congressional Office

Mace says despite this vote, she is still a big supporter of President Trump. But she does believe Joe Biden legally won this election.

“We may not like the outcome, but every single election has been certified, in some cases more than once. I do believe Congress has the duty to investigate some of these allegations where they are not finding relief in state or Federal Courts.”

When asked if she believes an investigation should be started into President Trump’s conversation and possible threats against Georgia’s Secretary of State, mace says she wants to listen to the whole conversation, not just excerpts, before making any decision.

Like many people in the United States, Mace had COVID-19 herself during her campaign. Her experience taught her a lot of the dangers of the virus. But it did not change her opinion on when Congresspeople or any lawmakers should line up to get the vaccine.

“Congress should not be first in line to get their vaccinations. Mt parents are older, they are 80 years old and until the folks that are most vulnerable in our communities are able to get a vaccination, I don’t think we should be first in line quite frankly. We should be treated the way everyone else is treated.”

“I am going to wait, I am going to get the vaccination but I am going to wait in line when the rest of my constituents can get it, I am no better than anyone else.”

As for the stimulus checks coming to Americans. Mace says it is not about how much should be given to the people, but how many people should receive them.

“There are a lot of Americans out there than make $75,000 a year. Their salaries haven’t been affected by COVID-19 and they still qualify for a stimulus check and I think that’s wrong. if we really focus on the people who lost their jobs, lost wages, lost salaries, lost their income lost their livelihood lost their businesses, that is where the relief should be.”

Mace says now that she is officially in office, she hopes to get down to work on a bill protecting Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. The base, which is a multi-million dollar economic driver for the Lowcountry, has faced discussion of potentially being closed or consolidated. The Congresswoman’s goal would be to block any talk of that now or in the future.

She also has geared up her staff to work even more with the people she represents. Wanting to address their concerns, answer their questions, and take a hands-on approach to deal with issues that affect the Lowcountry.

“We want to listen to folks and if they have a need that’s the VA or social security or any other issue like healthcare. We will be there for them and be responsive so within a short period of time they get the help that they deserve.”