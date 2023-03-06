COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial may be over but that doesn’t mean it is the end of his legal troubles.

“I sentence you to life in prison”

The nation and the world seemed to be watching Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial, and his conviction.

But the legal issues the disbarred lawyer has didn’t end with that sentencing.

“The Beach family stood on the causeway for eight days while their daughter’s body was in the water. I don’t know that there’s any amount of money that would somebody would willingly take to go through what they’ve gone through,” explained Mark Tinsley.

The Beach family attorney Mark Tinsley explained the family’s pain while on the stand during Alex’s murder trial. And explained why he is asking for money from Murdaugh, for allowing and possibly even encouraging his son Paul to drink, and from Parker’s who sold the alcohol to the underage boy using his brother’s ID.

A brother that was 3 years older – and at least 5 inches taller than him.

Alcohol led directly to a drunken Paul driving the boat, and the deadly crash that killed their daughter Mallory.

While Maggie Murdaugh’s estate has settled with the Beach family for about $3.9 million, which at least $2 million will go to the Beach’s, Alex Murdaugh and Parker’s are ready to take this to court.

“As I started printing the canceled checks off, I could see Bank of America on the back. And Alex Murdaugh’s signature and everyone that came out was just put out a little bit more in the grave for me,” said Jeanne Seckinger of the Parker Law Group.

Jeanne Seckinger is talking about the checks she saw made out to “Forge”, a fake company Alex created to steal $9 million or more from clients, his former firm and even his own family.

Charges he seemingly admitted to on the stand during the trial.

“I have stolen money that did not belong to me, that I misled people to do it,” said Alex.

Those checks are part of the 99 financial charges he still faces. Charges could tack on close to 200 more years to his current sentence behind bars.

Those financial crimes could be important because Murdaugh’s attorneys say they want to appeal his case “all the way to the supreme court” if necessary.

They believe those financial crimes shouldn’t have been part of the case and only confused the jurors.

“They won this case the day the judge bought into letting them put in everything,” explained Dick Harpootlian. “From kids who lost their mother to someone with pancreatic cancer to a ‘paraplegic. All of that took 2 1/2 weeks by the time they finished it. It didn’t matter about the final argument. It didn’t matter what we put up. It would never matter what we would have put up.”

Murdaugh’s lawyers have promised to file their appeal in the next 10 days.

So far only the Beach civil trial has been put on the criminal docket – for August 14.

Judge Newman did say in court he wanted to start the financial crimes cases “soon.”

And SLED did reopen the investigation into both the 2015 death of Stephen Smith and Gloria Satterfield’s 2018 death soon after Maggie and Paul Murdaugh’s killings.

So far they will only say they are still investigating those cases.