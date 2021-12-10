Murdaugh bond hearing postponed; 21 new charges filed

FILE – Alex Murdaugh awaits the beginning of his bond hearing in the Richland Judicial Center in Columbia, S.C., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Murdaugh was indicted Friday, Nov. 19, on 27 additional charges involving financial crimes. Prosecutors say Murdaugh stole nearly $5 million in settlement money he had obtained for his dead housekeeper, an injured state trooper and other people as well as fees meant for his law firm. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine, Pool)

The virtual bond hearing for Alex Murdaugh that was scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday morning has been postponed. The bond hearing will be rescheduled to next week.

This comes as Murdaugh is now facing seven new indictments with over 21 new criminal charges on top of his already existing 27 previous charges.

The previous indictments include but are not limited to forgery, breach of trust with fraudulent intent, computer crimes and money laundering.

The cases date back to 2015 with the latest one occurring in May of this year just before Murdaugh’s wife and son were murdered.