Murdaugh bond hearing postponed; 21 new charges filed

The virtual bond hearing for Alex Murdaugh that was scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday morning has been postponed. The bond hearing will be rescheduled to next week.
This comes as Murdaugh is now facing seven new indictments with over 21 new criminal charges on top of his already existing 27 previous charges.
The previous indictments include but are not limited to forgery, breach of trust with fraudulent intent, computer crimes and money laundering.
The cases date back to 2015 with the latest one occurring in May of this year just before Murdaugh’s wife and son were murdered.