CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime friend and accomplice of Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to 46 months in prison Tuesday.

Fleming pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud back in May.

The charges stem from Fleming’s involvement in a scheme to defraud the estate of Murdaugh’s former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, out of over $4,000,000 in a wrongful death settlement.

Satterfield died after a so-called slip and fall accident at the Murdaugh’s home in 2018. Court records allege that Murdaugh recommended that the housekeeper’s estate hire Fleming represent them and film a claim against Murdaugh to collect from his homeowner’s insurance policies.

Murdaugh’s insurance companies settled the estate’s claim for $505,000 and $3,800,000. But Fleming and Murdaugh are accused of misappropriating the funds, which they diverted for personal use.

Fleming faced a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

He is required to surrender himself immediately.