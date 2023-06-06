RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several people have been shot near Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus during a reported active shooter situation, a school board member told Nexstar’s WRIC.

Alerts sent out by VCU reported the shooting happened around 5 p.m. ET.

Shortly before 6 p.m. ET that there was heavy police activity near Altria Theater, where Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young said the shooting took place.

Young told WRIC that multiple people were injured during the shooting, which broke out as students and families from Huguenot High School left a graduation ceremony at the theater.

A witness told WRIC they heard at least 30 shots fired.

“Everyone literally started running for their lives,” the witness explained. She said she believes at least one of the people shot was a graduate.

Richmond Police have confirmed there were “multiple injuries reported” in the shooting, adding that “there is no immediate threat to the public.”

Police and SWAT units are on scene, Nexstar’s WRIC reports.

Huguenot High School’s graduation was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Thomas Jefferson High School also had a graduation scheduled for later in the evening, but it has now been canceled.

This is a developing story.