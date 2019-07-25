Multi-million dollar early learning center expected to be built in East Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An early childhood learning center is expected to be built in East Savannah. City leaders approved millions of dollars in SPLOST funding towards the project. The proposed future site of the Eastside Early Learning Center is located off Wheaton Street. 110 kids will be allowed to attend — from birth to three years old. The center will focus on early childhood education before the child ever steps foot into a classroom.

Mayor Eddie Deloach and Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett presented this idea to the city council back in 2017. But, there was a lack of funding available at that time. But, this center, the Mayor says, is a bit different. It’s expected to be operated by several non-profit groups. And, will be funded by taxpayer money, that is, if voters approve SPLOST Seven in the fall.

News 3 asked Mayor Deloach about the expensive price tag for the center. The city is dedicating just over 3 million dollars to this project. The Chatham County Commission could follow suit.

“Well, it is a lot of money being dedicated to a child care center. But, what do you do? do you go ahead and spend early and give your kids an opportunity to be able to launch off, and be what they want to be, or do you wait, not spend the money, and fight with having them in jail?” says Savannah Mayor Eddie Deloach.

Chatham County Commissioners are expected to vote on this project Friday. Mayor Deloach expects the new center to be built in the next two years.