Motorists promised money back from auto insurers because so few people are driving to work

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With all the negative impacts of the coronavirus on the economy, there is news you may pay less for your auto insurance starting in late March when many Americans lost their jobs or began working from home. The fact there are far fewer cars on the roads has reduced accident.s

A move to provide refunds and or credits to accounts is being applauded by Consuemr Federation of American and the Center for Economic Justice. Represenatatives from both organiztions held a press confernce via phone for reporters Monday. They say the financial relief now being promsied from many insurance caririers iis definitely warranted,

“In mid-March, we began urgently pressing for insurers and regulators to return excessive auto premiums,” says Bob Hunter, director of Insurance for Consumer Federation of America (CFA). He says CFA was joined in efforts to pursue refunds or credits by the Center for Economic Justice (CEJ).

Hunter says auto insurance is required by every state but New Hampshire and is the second highest insurance cost for households, right after medical insurance..

Some weeks ago, insurance companies announced “grace periods” would be offered for those who could not make payments due to their economic circumstances but made no announcments that premiums would be lower due to less driving on the part of customers. Hunter says reductions in premiums through refunds or credits “absolutely had to follow.” He says it was clear by mid-March that traffic was dropping dramatically and so “was the number of claims.”

Doug Heller, an insurance expert with CFA they are not asking insurance companies to be charitable, but rather this is about unearned windfalls that companies may experince in terms of policies and rates that were based on driving habits that just are not taking place right now.

“The average driver pays up to $1,000 per year for auto insurance,: said Heller. “We want to make sure that drivers get back everything they deserve right now which is crucial.”

CFA released a report rating major companies that have offered refunds and or credits to policy bills, basing the ratings on:

** Amount of premium relief

** Time frame covered by relief

** Method of delivery of the relief

Here is part of their ratings report:

State Farm (A), which has promised an immediate dividend to customers that accounts for about 25% of premium for the period of March 20 through May 31.

American Family (A), which is providing an immediate $50 refund for each vehicle, equal to an average of 21% of premium for April and May. American Family also gets credit for early action.

Shelter Insurance (B+), which is covering 30% of customers’ premium for April and May.

Tennessee Farmers (B+), which is providing approximately 24% per vehicle covered for April and May.

Allstate (B), which is providing 15% for April and May but gets credit for early action

CFA and CEJ say not all companies are offering refunds or credits and consumers should be asking their company for information. They also suggest letting your company know if you are not driving every day and asking for a different rating.

The groups also say that consumers may need relief in June from higher rates and they say drivers should be looking to their state insurance commisisoners for help.

“In every state, consumers rely on their insurance commissioner to ensure that the auto insurance premiums are fair and not excessive,” said Bernie Birnbaum from the Center for Econoic Justice. “The regulators have worked tirelessly to respond to the COVID19 crisis, particularly on health insurance issues. Given that hundreds of millions of Americans pay for auto insurance and spend more on auto insurance than any other type of insurance other than health insurance – $250 billion in 2019 – we are puzzled by the lack of activity to date by insurance commissioners. There is still a need for the regulators to step up.”

The groups say they do applaud the many companies that will offer some financial relief to customers but also say to have done nothing would have basically provided the companies with a “coronavirus windfall” which would have been obtained the many Americans who are not working right now,