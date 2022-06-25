RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — A motorist is now behind bars after purposely plowing into a parade in Rincon on Saturday morning, according to the Rincon Police Department.

Around 10:20 a.m, the Let Freedom Ring Parade was underway when a vehicle drove around a manned barricade and into a crowd of pedestrians on the parade route.

Officials say two additional officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to drive, narrowly missing bystanders.

The driver, 38-year-old Anthony Rodriguez. continued down the route attempting to head straight for the Effingham County Sheriff and Chief Deputy and the Rincon Chief of Police and Seargent while driving recklessly.

The 3rd ID marching band had to dive in different directions to avoid being hit by the vehicle.

Rodriguez was forced to stop when Rincon K-9 Officer Gallagher went head-on into the vehicle at the intersection of Ft. Howard and Windsong Drive.

No bystanders sustained serious injuries, but the officer was sent to the hospital for an evaluation. His partner, K-9 officer Razor, did not sustain injuries.

Anthony Rodriguez was transported to the Effingham County Jail and will likely face numerous charges of aggravated assault. Investigators have not determined a motive yet.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV on-air and online for updates.