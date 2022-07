SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As of Sunday afternoon, all lanes of Skidaway Road are blocked from Scott Drive to Montgomery Crossroads. This according to a tweet from the Savannah Police Department (SPD.)

The blockage is due to a crash involving a motorcycle and SPD is saying there were serious injuries. SPD is requesting that travelers seek an alternate route for the time being.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.