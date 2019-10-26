Mother of teen killed in Midway crash ‘devastated’ after bond reduction

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – 22-year-old Fort Stewart soldier Antoine McLendon is accused of hitting and killing an 18-year-old high school student with his car.

The tragic incident hurt hundreds of people in Liberty County nearly nine months ago. The victim — Albert Dock — was dearly loved by his family, friends and fellow students at Liberty County High School.

McLendon has pleaded not guilty to the felony charges he is currently facing. Among others, he is charged with murder and homicide by vehicle.

In January, a judge denied McLendon’s bond. In May, it was granted. Last week, a judge further reduced McLendon’s bond to $75 thousand cash.

“It’s scary,” said Nikki Dock, Albert Dock’s mother. “It’s devastating.”

Police say McLendon was driving drunk and way too fast when he hit and killed Dock, who was sitting in the passenger seat.

“It took a little bit out of me to see [McLendon] was given a chance to be out,” said Dock.

Most people called Albert Dock, Spud. Spud was a star on the Liberty County High School basketball team. And he was best known for his kindness and his smile.

“The last time I saw him, he smiled at me. He looked back at me and he smiled. He loved all people. He didn’t see color. He loved everybody,” said Dock.

Since the accident, Dock is using her pain to prevent others from suffering the same fate. She is using her influence on social media and mentoring local kids about the dangers of drunk driving.

“If I can be half as great as my son, that would be a blessing,” she said.

McLendon is due back in court in March 2020.