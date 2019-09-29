Mother of four saves kids from burning home

SEABROOK, SC. (WSAV) – A single mother is desperate for help Saturday after a fire destroyed her Seabrook home. She shared the home with her four kids who were all inside when it burst into flames.

“Not only does it affect you physically, but also emotionally,” said Karen Sauders-McFadden, the children’s grandmother. “It’s very traumatizing.”

Christal Simmons is the children’s mother. One week ago, she says she was making dinner after a long shift at work. She dozed off in the living room.

When she woke up, she says smoke was everywhere.

“My first reaction was to save my children. It’s smoky. It’s dark. I had to feel for them,” said Simmons. “I ended up throwing out my two babies. I threw them out the door.”

The whole ordeal went down in a matter of seconds. Miraculously, all four of her children — who are as young as 2-years-old — are unhurt.

After Simmons rescued the four children, one of them called 911. They say Burton firefighters arrived within minutes.

The house and its contents are completely destroyed. For now, the family is unable to live inside the home, which was passed down from previous generations.

Simmons was the only one who was hurt during the fire. She was raced to the hospital and now faces first and second-degree burns.

The worst of the burns are on her feet. And she, therefore, cannot walk or work for three more weeks.

“I was literally on fire saving my children,” said Simmons. “I’m a real mother. I’m a die-hard mom. I go hard for my children.”

“Christal is a heroine,” said Saunders-McFaddon.

Now, the family is focusing on moving forward and getting the help they need. They say it has been difficult getting assistance from the government because all their documentation burned in the fire.

Regardless, the Seabrook family is thankful and incredulous everyone is alive.

“Looking at that house, I could have lost one. I could have lost two. My whole family could have been gone. I just look at that house and I’m thankful I can lay eyes on my children,” said Simmons.

If you would like to help, the family is looking for the following items:

Women’s clothing: size 1X top, size 15 pants, size 8.5 shoes

Children’s clothing: 14-16 top, 14-16 pants, size 10 men shoes

18-20 husky top, 18-20 husky bottom, size 7 mens shoes

5T, 12C shoes

2T 9c shoes

Size 4 diapers, wipes needed as well

Toiletries

The family has also set up a GoFundMe at the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/vcek7-emergency-family-assistance