Mother and son arrested in McIntosh County drug bust

Courtesy: McIntosh Co Sheriff’s Office

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – A mother and son have been arrested in a multi-jurisdictional drug bust on Friday.

The McIntosh County Office of the Sheriff, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, and the Long County Sheriff’s Office ended a lengthy narcotics conspiracy investigation off of Bryant Road.

The “no-knock” search warrant was conducted by the Multi-Jurisdictional Special Response Team.

Michael Curry and his mother, Diana Renee Curry, are both being charged with two counts of Sale of Crack Cocaine and Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine. Michael Curry is also being charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute.

Michael and Diana Curry are being held in the McIntosh County Detention Center.