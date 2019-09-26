Most popular Halloween candy map returns

(WSAV) – CandyStore.com, whose map of the most popular Halloween candy for each state went viral last year, updated its Halloween candy pieces for 2019.

According to CandyStore.com this year’s map has a fresh new look. They’ve ranked the most popular Halloween candy in each state in America, as well as the first and second runners up.

According to CandyStore.com the top Halloween candy in your state are not always what you think they were. Salt water taffy and Hot Tamales performed much better than some expected, for example.

For over 12 years, CandyStore.com has been delivering tons of bulk candy around the country. As bulk candy retailers and distributors, they’ve got a lot of candy sales data to comb through.

Check out the interactive map below (Apologies, it’s not interactive on mobile devices):

Source: CandyStore.com.

