More than 62,000 pounds of meat recalled due to E. coli risk

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just days before Memorial Day celebrations begin, a company is recalling more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef over E. coli concerns.

So before firing up the grill Monday, officials urge checking any beef products you’ve purchased or frozen, including short ribs, ribeyes and briskets.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service, Aurora Packing Company, Inc. is recalling about 62,112 pounds of more than 40 types of beef products that may have been contaminated with the bacteria.

The meat was packaged in North Aurora, Illinois on April 19, but was shipped nationwide for distribution. According to the USDA, the products being recalled are labeled “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The agency added that there have been no confirmed reports of “adverse reactions.”

Symptoms of E. coli infections include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.

For more information from the USDA on this recall, visit here.