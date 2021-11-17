More Covid boosters aimed at those over 18 as medical personnel offer advice for Thanksgiving gatherings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, some families are trying to figure out how to have the conversation, i.e. that they want only those vaccinated to attend the family gathering.

“If we really want folks to be vaccinated as a goal for us to gather safely we need to communicate that expectation,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker, who is the Associate Medical Director at Memorial Health and an pediatrics infectious disease specialist.

Dr. Thacker says so many are are anxious to see family members this year. He says if you want to gather on Thanksgiving that those not vaccinated could still benefit by getting even one shot in the next week.

“Getting vaccinated now can still provide some protection and benefit and honestly, some reassurance for those who might be at high risk for a poor outcome if they exposed to Covid 19,” says Dr. Thacker.

Two weeks ago, approval finally came to provide the vaccine to children 5 and over. Nationwide, ten percent of children have been vaccinated. Thacker says in Georgia it’s about four percent.

For those fully vaccinated, boosters thus far have been offered mostly to those 65 and older and those with pre-existing conditions. But now Pfizer is working to get approval to offer a booster to all those over age 18.

“It’s real clear that anyone who’s had the Pfizer vaccine can benefit from getting a booster vaccine six months or so. And some states have even taken it upon themselves already to expand who has access to booster shots because they’re dealing with continued surges related to the Delta variant,” said Thacker.

Dr. Thacker says many in the medical community are hopeful that with children and more adults now being offered the vaccine and booster that families can gather on Thanksgiving with more peace of mind.

“I think as a framework there’s probably a recipe for safe holiday gathering this season and to the point of asking about vaccination status, I think a key thing for families is to communicate their expectations to each other.”

Dr. Thacker says Covid patients at Memorial now (4 patients) are very small compared to the number (a high of 178) at the height of the Delta variant a few months ago.

He says medical personnel are hopeful that people can gather over the holiday season without a big spike in cases. But he warns that people traveling to see relatives should still be masking during their travel, i.e. on airplanes and wearing masks in public such at large events or shopping malls.