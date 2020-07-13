Moratorium on disconnects ends July 15, Georgia Power says sign up for payment plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The pandemic has affected many financially and some of you may be behind in your electric bill. In April, the Georgia Public Service Commission issued a moratorium on shut offs (which was extended for several months) but that ends Wednesday, July 15.

“So after July 15th, disconnections will begin again but if customers sign up for the special payment plans they’re not going to be disconnected for any past due balances that were accumulated from mid March through July 15. That’s why it’s so important they sign up today or tomorrow so they do not get disconnected,” says Georgia Power spokesperson Allison Gregoire.

Sje says the utility company is encouraging customers who are behind in their bills to sign up for payment plans that will alllow them to pay their “back” bills over a period of time.

“You’ll start paying those past due balances over a six month time frame starting in October and going through next March and you’re not going to pay any late fees,” she said.

Gregoire also says that those who are on the pre-payment plan have options to begin having the balance paid back over that six month period.

She did tell us that Georgia Power is asking that customers begin paying their August bills in full. “We’re going to ask that you start paying your bills again but know that if you have accumulated those past due balances that you still have a little bit of time as long as you sign up for a payment plan, we’re really encouraging that,” said Gregoire.

Georgia Power customers should sign up for a special payment plan by July 15 by going online or by logging into the “My Account” section online. They can also enroll using our automated system by calling customer service at 1-888-660-5890.