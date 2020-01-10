Monster X Tour invades Savannah Civic Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Civic Center is gearing up for this weekend’s Monster X Tour takeover.

The Motorsports entertainment show will start tonight with their pre-event Pit Party at 6:00 p.m. The 10,000 pound, car-crushing giants will compete in racing, wheelie contests, and a freestyle action event. Guests can experience the action during intermission and in the Pit Party with a ten dollar pass that will enable them to ride in a monster truck.

The tour will go through Saturday night, with both evening shows starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon the monster truck action event will hold a matinee show at 1:30 in the Savannah Civic Center arena.

Tickets are available online at eTix.com, the Savannah Civic Center Box Office, or can be charged by phone: 800-351-7469. For more information go to www.monsterxtour.com. For facility information visit www.SavannahCivic.com.