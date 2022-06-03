SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Since the Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed the Monkeypox virus from a resident on May 17, more cases have been reported by nine states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Georgia, Florida, California, Colorado, New York, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Massachusetts have reported 17 patients with confirmed the Monkeypox virus.

Of the 17 patients, 14 reported international travel involving 11 different countries during the 21 days preceding symptom onset.

“Most cases (16) were diagnosed in persons who identify as gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men (MSM). Ongoing investigation suggests person-to-person community transmission.” the CDC stated in a press release.

The CDC urges health departments, clinicians, and the public to remain vigilant, institute appropriate infection prevention and control measures, and notify public health authorities of suspected cases to reduce disease spread.

Patients with monkeypox typically experience symptoms 5–13 days after exposure, which often include symptoms such as swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle aches, or a fever. The prodrome is followed 1–4 days later by the onset of skin lesions that progress over time to scabs.

A person is considered infectious from the onset of illness until all lesions have crusted over, those crusts have separated, and a fresh layer of healthy skin has formed under the crust. Human-to-human transmission occurs by direct contact with infected body fluids or lesions, via infectious fomites, or through respiratory secretions, that typically require prolonged interaction

Monkeypox is endemic in several Central and West African countries. There are two clades of the virus, West African, and Congo Basin, which causes a more severe illness. The last United States monkeypox outbreak was secondary to imported small mammals from Ghana in 2003. Since the virus reemerged in Nigeria in 2017, isolated cases outside Africa have been reported either among persons with recent travel to Nigeria or among secondary contacts of persons with travel-associated cases.

For more information on monkeypox visit the CDC’s website here.