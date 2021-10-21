Money, jobs coming to Hampton County through environmentally sustainable business

EARLY BRANCH, SC (WSAV) – Evanesce, a sustainable technology innovator, officially cut the ribbon on new operations in Hampton County. The $17 million investment will create 78 new jobs.



“It is an industry exactly like we want. non-pollutant, has good people,” explains Hampton County Council Chairman Buddy Phillips.

Founded in 2016, Evanesce designs develops and manufactures sustainable packaging solutions like trays, cups, and bowls that are certified compostable, affordable, and American-made. The company’s revolutionary, patented Evanesce Molded Starch Technology uses upcycled, plant-based byproducts is 100% compostable and decompose in 90 days or less.

The Early Branch plant will start off making compostable straws, with state-of-the-art machinery that could produce as many as 6 million a day.

Evanesce CEO Douglas Horn says Hampton was the perfect place to create its first US industrial plant.

“Great from a transportation route standpoint,” explains Horn. “A lot of our customers are within a good drive from here. As well as we looked at where we could get a good workforce. the people we have been able to hire in this area have been fantastic.”

“With the state-of-the-art machinery now in place, we are gearing to produce millions of compostable PLA straws for the North American market. By early 2022, we also plan to initiate the production of our patented Molded Starch Technology,” continued Horn. “This facility will not only bring new jobs and economic benefits to Hampton County but will also emphasize the success and value of eco-conscious technologies that will make the world a better place for future generations,” added Horne.

“This announcement is a tremendous win for Hampton County and Evanesce. South Carolina’s strong business climate and highly skilled workforce continue to attract new investment and jobs. We look forward to the positive impact Evanesce will have in Hampton County moving forward,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

“It’s big for Hampton but it is all about location,” explains South Carolina District 122 Representative Shedron Williams. “We are 15 minutes from Colleton County, 15 minutes from Jasper County and 15 minutes from Beaufort County. It is not just going to grow Hampton but surrounding counties are going to appreciate it as well.”

“For the area, not just Hampton County but the adjoining counties I see a lot of opportunities here. we plan on being here a very long time and build a big operation here,” said Horn.

“SouthernCarolina Alliance (SCA) congratulates Hampton County and Evanesce on the announcement of a $17 million investment and 78 new jobs. Evanesce will not only provide good jobs, but they will be manufacturing biodegradable products that will make a difference in the environment and the future. SCA looks forward to continuing to work with Evanesce in growing their business at their facility in Hampton County,” said SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls in welcoming the new company.

Bill Hager, Chairman of the Hampton County Economic Development Commission added, “We are glad to have this new investment by Evanesce in Hampton County. I know that they conducted an extensive search, and we are pleased that they chose to make this community their new home for manufacturing an environmentally friendly product.”

Located at 103 Logistics Drive in Early Branch, Evanesce’s new facility with state-of-the-art machinery can produce millions of PLA-certified compostable straws per day. This undertaking will increase Evanesce’s manufacturing capacity and support future growth for new products.

The new facility is fully operational. Individuals interested in joining the Evanesce team should visit www.evanescepackaging.com.