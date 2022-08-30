STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — A South Carolina man faces up to 30 years in prison after admitting that he and his girlfriend used information extracted from stolen mail to steal or attempt to steal more than a million dollars from several victims.

Michael H. Boatright, 33, of Chesterfield, S.C., who referred to himself and his girlfriend as the ‘Modern-Day Bonnie and Clyde’ awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Mail, Wire, and Bank Fraud, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. His girlfriend, Stephanie Michelle Lea Napier, 29, of Chesterfield, is also awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud.

“These thefts weren’t just a matter of swiping letters from private citizens’ rural mailboxes; Boatwright and Napier took their crimes several steps further by using that mail to steal sensitive information and individuals’ identities,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “They will now be held accountable for invading the privacy and financial security of innocent victims.”

According to court documents and proceedings, Boatwright and Napier referred to themselves as “Modern-Day Bonnie and Clyde.” The two stole mail out of victims’ mailboxes in a period from November 2020 to June 2021 throughout Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida. They would then glean personal information from the stolen mail like personal identifying bank information and then use that information to gain control of their victim’s bank accounts.

After combing through the stolen mail, they would go on to steal or attempt to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from several victims, including those residing in the Statesboro area. According to police, the total actual and attempted financial loss was nearly $1.5 million.

“The United States Postal Inspection Service mission is to defend the mail system from criminal misuse,” said Juan A. Vargas, Acting Inspector in Charge of the Miami Division. “Postal Inspectors and our law enforcement partners will continue to be vigilant investigating and pursuing mail thieves.”

“Even the most cunning criminals can’t elude the team effort of the federal, state and local law enforcement agencies tasked with pursuing them,” said U.S. Secret Service Resident Agent in Charge Craig Reno. “This case should serve as a deterrent to fraudsters that you can’t escape the long arm of the law.”

As of today, the case is still being investigated by the Jacksonville, Fla. and Savannah, Ga. offices of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Secret Service, with assistance from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, and the Statesboro Police Department, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan A. Porter.