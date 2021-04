SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Looking for some motivation to exercise your body and spirit? All you have to do is head over to Daffin Park in Savannah. Each day, Mike Watson brings his mobile fitness equipment to the park . You can also make an appointment for training on his website, PowerinFaithFitness.

So why does this two-time college All-American basketball player do this? Check out our interview to learn more about what inspires him and what he offers the community.