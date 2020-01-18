MLK Unity brunch calls community members to action

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Creating change and continuing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s work was the focus of Savannah’s 41st annual MLK Observance Day Association celebration.

Statesborro Mayor Jonathan McCollar, the keynote speaker, said today’s fight for equality is in the hands of the people.

“This is our fight, this is not Dr. King’s time, this is our time,” McCollar said.

The annual Business and Community Unity Brunch honored Dr. King’s worldwide efforts toward equality, while recognizing local individuals who are serving and making a difference in their community. Rev. George Clark received the Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Award, for his service as a pastor, instructor, and activist.

President of the MLK Observance Day Association, Carolyn Blackshear, said she had an idea of what King would say if he could see the nation today.

“I think he would say we are doing a good job but there’s still much work to be done,” Blackshear said.

McCollar urged attendees to take action and lead the way in evoking change.

“Dr. King understood that if you don’t fight for the least, then we could never be our best,” the Mayor said.

He claimed the nation needed to address the “cycle of social unrest” by facing the “issue of race and inclusion.” He encouraged people in the community to pave their own path toward creating social justice.

