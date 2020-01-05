Miss Georgia stops by WSAV to advocate for foster children

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Miss Georgia is a speaker, vocalist, and advocate for kids in Foster Care. Victoria Hill just returned from Miss America where she placed first runner up and won $28,000 in college scholarships.

Hill’s platform is called, “flip the script on foster care.” She told News 3 she was interning at a group home for girls before competing in the Miss America events. Now, Miss Georgia is using her voice to promote service in the foster system. This includes addressing the need for homes and building relationships for those aging out of the system.

