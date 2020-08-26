Ministry announces campaign to purchase, renovate a center for seafarers in port district

GARDEN CITY, G.a. (WSAV) – Maritime Bethel at Savannah (MBS) is proud to announce the kickoff of its Capital Campaign, called Savannah Maritime Hospitality. Organizers hope the campaign will raise $1.1 million dollars to support the purchase and renovation of Good Shepard Church.

“Savannah is a big port city and overall, world class city. However, it doesn’t have a center for the seafarers that are here and most port cities of significant size do,” explains Executive Director of MBS, John Houchens.

The property will serve as a center for seafarers who arrive in the Port of Savannah. This is the perfect location to create a seafarers’ center as the church is positioned just outside of the main gates of the port, which will enable the Georgia Ports Authority to easily and effectively transport seafarers to the facility.

The campaign is structured in three phases, allowing the community and patrons to recover from the economic hardship of the COVID-19 pandemic and support local causes such as this initiative. For Phase I, MBS aims to raise $50,000 by October 20,2020 and $100,000 by December 31, 2020. The nonprofit hopes to raise the remainder of the $1.1 million for Phase 3.

The chapel will be used for worship, prayer and counseling and the activity building will house MBS offices for volunteers and staff, accommodation for seafarers as well as a room to contact family via video chat, and a fellowship hall where seafarers can relax off-ship and enjoy various activities.

“It’s an ideal location right across from the garden city terminal, it has a great activity space where seafarers can relax together and enjoy time off the ship,” adds Houchens.

According to the Georgia Ports Authority, the Port of Savannah is the largest single-operator and fastest-growing container terminal in America with over 78,000 seafarers and 4,200 ships visiting Savannah each year.

To donate to the campaign, visit http://www.maritimebethelatsavannah.org.