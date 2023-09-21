SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —Local students are hitting a high note in the Musical Explorers program.

The program is open to children in kindergarten through second grade. It was developed in partnership with Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute which connects elementary students to diverse musical communities.

Musical Explorers builds basic music skills as students learn songs from different cultures. They focus on three diverse musical genres each semester and dive into informative lessons that use books, songs, and activities to engage young, creative minds. Students then get to attend concerts in person and online so they can meet the performers who guided their lessons.

The program is completely free for families, thanks to the generous donations of local supporters including Atlanta Gas Light, Georgia Music Foundation, Insperity, International Paper, Dayle & Aaron Levy, Vicki & Jerry McElreath, and One Hundred Children’s Foundation.

Registration is now open for the Fall semester. Click here to apply.