Millions back on airplanes as Biden Administration proposes news rules on lost luggage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – More than 3,000,000 people took a plane to a holiday destination over the July 4th holiday. That’s not as many as in July of 2019 before COVID, but many travelers say they feel like things are getting back to normal.

“The plane was packed,” says Jennifer Burns who, along with family members, flew from Atlanta to Savannah. “And here everything’s open, it’s so nice it’s like there’s life again, you know.”

While some parts of air travel are resuming, some of the problems that come with it are coming back as well. For Haley Townsend of Savannah, that includes lost luggage. Townsend and her boyfriend went to Detroit almost two weeks ago for an extended vacation.

“We had one bag lost in Detroit,” Townsend told us. “It was scanned all the way through (to Detroit) and it’s been missing for 10 days now.”

The Biden Administration has proposed new rules to get airlines to offer refunds faster to passengers, i.e. 12 hours after a domestic flight lands. If the lost bag isn’t delivered by then, it would be time for the airline to offer the passenger compensation.

Townsend tells us at this point, she has to make a claim with the airline and prove the value of items in the bag. Those items included a Polaroid camera, but she says it’s more than a year old and she doesn’t know where the receipt may be.

“And they may deny a claim if you can’t provide the receipts,” Townsend said.

As airlines ramp up, there have been problems with staffing and delays.

Julian Shuman who flew from the Midwest to see relatives in Hinesville said his flight had been cancelled for two days.

“Our plane was supposed to leave on Friday and was delayed every hour from about 2:30

to 8:30 that night and then it was cancelled and then re-scheduled for Monday,” said Shuman.

He told us they weren’t really given an official reason for the delays except that it may have been weather.

Townsend told us that in terms of her lost bag, the airline “originally said that our bag was checked in too late or it could have been from the delay that we had.”

Townsend and her boyfriend spent a couple of frantic minutes Monday looking for the only bag they had left which they had checked from Detroit to Savannah. They finally found it but said now the process has to continue on trying to figure out what happened to their first bag and or how to get compensated for its contents.

Experts advise:

Take important items like medications in a carry on bag so you will have access to those items.

Get to the airport at least two hours before your flight is scheduled to depart. That way if there are problems with your ticket for example, you may be able to resolve it.

Remember, masks are still required on the flight and may also be required in some airports where you may be changing planes.

To save time, you can print your boarding pass ahead of time or load the pass on your phone.