FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – Keep an eye out for a local honor during the Dec. 9 Army-Navy game.

The U.S. Military Academy’s (USMA) football team will be wearing “Rock of the Marne” uniforms to honor the 20th anniversary of the Marne Division’s participation in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, the 3rd Infantry Division’s 106th birthday.

“The Rock of the Marne Division is thrilled to have been chosen as the honored division by West Point for this year’s Army-Navy game,” said Maj. Gen. Chris Norrie, the 3rd Infantry Division commanding general. “It is fitting that this news comes on this historic division’s birthday – as proud Dogface Soldiers we say; Go Army, Beat Navy!”







The Army football uniform for the 2023 Army-Navy Game honors the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division and its April 2003 “Battle of Baghdad” combat mission in Iraq. Photo: Danny Wild/Army football

The Army football uniform for the 2023 Army-Navy Game honors the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division and its April 2003 “Battle of Baghdad” combat mission in Iraq. Photo: Danny Wild/Army football

The Army football uniform for the 2023 Army-Navy Game honors the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division and its April 2003 “Battle of Baghdad” combat mission in Iraq. Photo: Danny Wild/Army football

The Army football uniform for the 2023 Army-Navy Game honors the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division and its April 2003 “Battle of Baghdad” combat mission in Iraq. Photo: Danny Wild/Army football



This marks the eighth season that Army and the USMA history department have collaborated with Nike on a specialty uniform for the rivalry game. The uniforms feature a tan, desert motif, along with the division’s mascot “Rocky the Bulldog” on the helmet.

Now based at Fort Stewart, the 3rd ID was activated on Nov. 21, 1917, at Camp Greene, North Carolina.

The division earned the designation “Rock of the Marne” at the Marne River near Chateau-Thierry on July 15, 1918.

With a total of 62 Medal of Honor recipients, the 3rd ID is the most decorated division in the Army.

The Army-Navy game will kick off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.