BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Wreaths Across America, a national nonprofit held a local stop in the town of Beaufort Sunday afternoon.

Bringing the community, veterans, and active duty military together to honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.

Doing so, by placing a wreath on the gravesites of fallen veterans all over the globe.

“I have met a lot of people and have made a lot of friends throughout this, and unfortunately when I started 13 years ago, some of the people that would sponsor wreaths, they’re now out here. And as generations go, families forget to sponsor wreaths and help us,” said David Edwards, Location Coordinator for Beaufort’s National Cemetery.

Just last year, David and the rest of his team were finally able to place a wreath on every single grave at the Beaufort National Cemetery, covering over 26,000 entombments in total.

A big step for a community with such deep military connections.

“To us this means everything because, everybody in Beaufort is touched by the military in one way or another, you cant throw a stick so to speak without hitting someone that’s in the military or has been related to someone in the military, has family that’s still in the military, friends, or like myself, my father’s buried at the national cemetery,” explained Zane ‘Gonzo’ Lewis of Bikers Against Bullies.

Their mission pushes far beyond getting people to sponsor wreaths.

Just taking a look inside their mobile education exhibition makes it very clear, they’re in the business of educating those that might be too young to know what sacrifice, truly means.

“So our mission statement is remember, honor, teach. We remember our veterans, we honor those that gave all, we teach our younger generations the importance of their freedom, how they got them, and how we got this great country and how we’re going to keep this country great thanks to our military,” Trish Gardner said, Manager of Mobile Education Exhibit.

The wreath laying ceremony will be held at the Beaufort National Cemetery on December 17th.

If you’d like more information on their efforts or to sponsor a wreath, you can click here.