World War II veteran asks for 102 cards to celebrate 102nd birthday

NEW JERSEY (CNN) – A World War II veteran is getting birthday cards from around the world this year.

Michael Diederich turns 102 years old on Nov. 20. Staff at his care facility asked him what he wanted for his special day, and he told them he wants 102 birthday cards.

Thanks to social media, the cards are flooding in. Diederich has received over 100,000 cards so far.

Diederich flew 35 missions during World War II as a nose gunner and bombardier.

If you would like to send him a card, you can mail one to CareOne at the Cupola at the following address:

Michael Diederich

100 W Ridgewood Ave.

Paramus, NJ 07652