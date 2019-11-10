Woman starts non-profit to send over 100,000 holiday cards to troops

HOLLIS, N.H. (WMUR) – One New Hampshire woman is turning a small family event into a non-profit involving 30 states and two countries.

Sixteen years ago, Laura enlisted her family in sending holiday greetings to troops overseas. Two years ago, she set a new goal: to send 5,000 cards to every person on board an aircraft carrier. She ended up getting triple that amount.

She decided to keep the momentum going and started a non-profit. Laura started ‘Holiday Cards 4 our Military NH Challenge’ and asked New Hampshire students to get involved and make cards with her.

50,000 cards from students and others across the state went out last year.

This year, her challenge reached every state. So far, over 100,000 cards have been sent in from 30 states and Canada.

The cards and the holiday spirit that come with them will be shipped overseas next week.