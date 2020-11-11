WATCH: Port Wentworth Veterans Day Parade

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Port Wentworth residents lined the streets on Wednesday for the Veterans Day Parade, honoring those who have served.

Organized by the Veterans Council of Chatham County, the parade featured local veterans groups, high schools, law enforcement agencies and other organizations. Port Wentworth Mayor Gary Norton and Rep. Buddy Carter were also there to march.

This year, Christina Gibson, a dedicated member of the Veteran’s Council of Chatham County, lead the parade as the grand marshal.

Although COVID-19 has restricted some aspects of the annual events, the council still held its annual banquet and several ceremonies to honor local veterans.

Enjoy the sights and sounds of the parade in the video above.