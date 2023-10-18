LAS VEGAS (NEXSTAR) — B. Taylor is a Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist, producer, songwriter and Navy veteran. He’s made connections with people and organizations in the music and sports industry and uses those connections to help veterans through his nonprofit, 1 Life Organization.

“You have to have the correct vocals. You have to have the right message. You have to have the right instrumentation.”

He’s also a veteran who joined the Navy in 2001.

“They attached me to be with the Special Ops, which was Navy Seals at the time, Recon,” Taylor explained.

He served until 2006 when he received a temporary assignment duty in San Diego to pursue a professional football career. But, little did he know, his life would change after a trip to Los Angeles.

“I was playing the piano. I was approached by a guy who had a huge afro, he was like hey man, my brother is famous, that’s my mom’s favorite song Ribbon in the Sky by Stevie Wonder, can you come meet him? It’s Snoop Dogg.”

His transition into the music industry gave him insight into the challenges many military members worry about when considering life after their service.

Taylor said, “Please don’t let the American people forget who we are. I might not come back and if I do, I might be messed up, but you have a platform. Please don’t let them forget who I am.”

Taylor used his connections in the music industry and started the 1 Life Organization a non-profit that helps active duty military, veterans, first responders and their families treat things like PTSD and depression through activities like sports and music.

“I wanted them to get the same treatment that I was getting, you know? No different,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s organization helps veterans and active military personnel all across the country including. In Virginia, one of those athletes is in pursuit of her Olympic dream.

Athlete Riley Tejcek said, “I’ve been an athlete my whole life.”

Riley Tejcek is a United States Marine Corps Captain, a member of Team USA bobsled and an Olympic hopeful.

“Balance is a constant, a constant thing I’m having to figure out every single day,” Tecjek explained.

But her goal comes with a hefty price tag – $50,000 for one season to compete.

1 Life helps her cover the cost of travel and transporting her two 400lb sleds.

Tejcek stated, “Competing on Team USA is primarily unfunded and that makes it very difficult. How am I going to support my dream and what I want to do for Bobsled?”

In 2026, she wants to become the first female Marine in the Olympics.

“I’ve never been to the games, but my dream is to do everything I can to get there,” Tejcek responded.

Tejcek said she is thankful for Taylor and the 1 Life Organization.

“He’s an incredible man that wants to just give back to so many people and his 1 Life Organization has been able to directly help me finance different things for Bobsled,” she said.

Taylor says he wants 1 Life to grow to help more people just like Tejcek.

“I’m just blessed that I was able to keep my word, Basil – that I told them I would always make sure the American people remember our military veterans and their families,”