U.S. Marine Corps marks 244th birthday Sunday

WASHINGTON (WJLA) – Sunday, the day before Veterans Day, marks the U.S. Marine Corps 244th birthday.

The tradition of laying a wreath at the Marine Corps War Memorial dates back to 1956, with each Commandant paying their respects to the fallen.

“On this birthday weekend, we must stop, I think, to reflect on those Marines that are no longer with us,” Gen. David H. Berger said at the event.

Marines at the birthday celebration spoke of the saying, “Once a Marine, always a Marine” and how true it is.

“It’s just in your heart, it’s part of you, it’s your soul,” Gunnery Sgt. Aaron Calderon said. “It’s an amazing feeling every single day to be able to put on the same uniform that people from our past have and wear that eagle, globe and anchor on our chest. It’s just a great, great feeling.”

To the more than 200,000 Marines around the world… Happy Birthday, Devil Dogs!