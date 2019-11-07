Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial comes to Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — A memorial to honor Vietnam veterans was constructed in Richmond Hill so those with loved ones who lost their lives overseas can celebrate their sacrifice during Veterans Day.

The moving wall arrived Thursday at JF Gregory Park. It took volunteers about two hours to build the memorial.

The wall is half the size of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. that has over 58,000 names.

Veterans of Foreign Wars commander Arthur Hurt says they brought the wall to Richmond hill to remember those who sacrificed their lives during the Vietnam War, and so those who aren’t able to make it to D.C. can see their loved one’s names.

“Those that may desire to go see it can come by and heal a little bit, rekindle old memories, and just have some closure and just see the names of their loved ones memorialized,” Arthur Hurt, Commander of VFW Post 7331 in Richmond Hill, said.

More than one hundred volunteers signed up to help construct and guard the wall.

Hurt says the volunteers consist of VFW members, scouts, and civilians that want to do their part and show their thanks during the holiday.

The memorial will be open through Veterans Day. Hurt says there will be volunteers on site to watch over the wall 24/7 so the community can visit at any hour.

“If they come at night, they may have a special reason for it,” Hurt said. “They don’t want to share it with anyone else. They just want to have that quiet time to reflect. Other people come throughout the day. They just want to see the name, maybe get a rubbing.”