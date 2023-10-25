SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Keith Longoria is using his barber chair for more than a haircut after spending more than two decades dedicated to the Army.

“This was a hobby turned career now. I wouldn’t change it — change a thing,” said Longoria, who is a barber at Savannah’s Traditional Barbershop.

Cutting hair and giving out a fresh shave in a barber chair wasn’t his first career choice. His military service started right after high school at 17 years old.

“I started as a PV2 and I only had that because of my ROTC during high school. I came with a little extra money, a little rank on my shoulders. I ended as a CW3. Chief Warrant Officer 3,” Longoria said. “Never in my wildest dreams would I thought I would have made it there.”

Military service is almost like a family business for his family.

“I’ve been moving every three years since I was 6 years old just as a military brat,” said Longoria.

It was one larger-than-life man — his grandfather and three-war veteran — who showed him the way.

“When he told me about being in the military, it’s all I ever wanted to do,” Longoria said. “He laid the groundwork down and I followed in his footsteps. Put my boots on right behind him. That’s my guy, man.”

After three deployments and a total Army service time of 22 years and one day, Longoria retired from the Army.

“I’ve known the military since I was a kid. Never known anything different. Why not take a risk on myself?”

A risk it was, indeed. But, the next part of life was there all along.

“I was self-taught. I bought a set of clippers in 1998 and I never went to another barber shop for probably 20-something years. I learned how to do it,” Longoria told WSAV.

In so many ways, the barber shop runs a tight parallel to his Army service.

“It is different as far as the career aspect, but it’s still people,” he said. “It’s still dealing with people.

“The military is a people business. You gotta take care of your people.”

Longoria’s seat is often occupied by another soldier walking in just looking for a haircut but leaving with so much more.

“They’re all our brothers and sisters. I’ve had that my entire life. It’s a people business. If I can do anything in my power today to make something have a great day, then I did my job for the day,” Longoria said emotionally.

He’s still giving back to his country and his fellow soldiers one haircut at a time.

“Giving back and being able to be an open ear or a shoulder — something for them to lean on — know they’ve got somebody. They’ve always got somebody. Come to the barbershop.”

Longoria graduated from Savannah Tech and has also competed and won several awards for his work as a barber at both the state and national levels.