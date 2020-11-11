City of Savannah honors those who’ve served on Veterans Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah hosted socially-distant ceremonies throughout the town for Veterans Day.

Traffic was temporarily stopped at five different intersections across Savannah Wednesday for a presentation of colors and a moment of silence.

City officials asked spectators to pay their respects while staying 6 feet apart from others, as they observed the events unlike traditional Veterans Day parades in previous years.

For Vietnam veteran Richard Guthrie, the effort to honor those who’ve served meant even more this year in the midst of a pandemic.

“I came out here today because I wanted to be a part of something I haven’t been able to be a part of,” Guthrie said.

He says he hopes the sacrifices of those who’ve served in the past can create a brighter future for generations to come.

“I’m here because this day represents literally our country,” Guthrie said. “Not just the men that served, but the reason they served.”

“For people like me, it also represents the ones that we lost,” he added. “I really want Veterans Day eventually to be historical. I don’t want there to be any more bloodshed.”

Guthrie was stationed at Hunter Army Airfield following his service in Vietnam. He says it’s important for younger generations to attend these services to learn about our nation’s history.

“Savannah today and historically has always, always represented our veterans,” he said. “I want the American people, especially the young folks, to remember what this day is about.”