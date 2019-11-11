Richmond Hill honors service members at Veterans Day ceremony

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Dozens of veterans and family members visited J.F. Gregory Park Monday morning to pay tribute to those who served — and in some cases, sacrificed their lives for — the United States of America.

City of Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter led the Veterans Day Ceremony, which included speeches from Carpenter; Col. Scott O’ Neal, who serves as Commander of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division; and Mr. Al Lipphardt of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) National Council of Administration.

In the back of the city’s ceremony stood the Vietnam Moving Wall, the half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter stands on stage with the families of fallen soldiers Lowry Cuthbert and Harry Lee Boles, who were residents of Richmond Hill.

The wall, which has been in Richmond Hill since last Thursday, lists the names of those who have fallen during service to their country.

Two of the names listed on the wall are those of Harry Lee Boles and Lowry Cuthbert, two Richmond Hill residents who paid the ultimate sacrifice. They both died serving the U.S. in Vietnam in 1969.

“Both families honor us today by helping us remember local heroes that lived, played and went to school here in our small hometown,” said Carpenter as he was joined on stage by relatives of both Boles and Cuthbert.

The Vietnam Moving Wall features the names of those that died serving their country.

The mayor presented the families of both fallen soldiers with certificates of recognition for the “heroism, courage and sacrifice” of Boles and Cuthbert 50 years ago.

“The saying ‘freedom isn’t free’ is true, it’s not just a catchphrase, it’s not free,” attendee Scott Dexter, the father of a U.S. Marine, told News 3.

“It’s because of the people that have served and are serving that have given their lives, that face the possibility of giving their life every day they serve; it’s because of them that we have what we have.”