PHOTOS: Veterans Council of Chatham County hosts annual banquet

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Veterans Council of Chatham County has scheduled a series of events ahead of Veterans Day to honor the local men and women who have bravely served our country.

This weekend marked the first two events, starting with a remembrance service at the WWI Memorial in Daffin Park.

Sunday was the Veterans Day banquet at American Legion 184 in Thunderbolt. Take a look at the event photo gallery above.

Local leaders, veterans, friends and family members were present. Congressman Buddy Carter was also in attendance to present a number of awards, including a special honor from the House of Representatives for Christina Gibson, this year’s Veterans Day Parade grand marshal.

Three more events are scheduled for this week:

6 p.m. Tuesday: Service at Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Emmitt Park at Bay Street

6 p.m. Wednesday: Casket flags donated from families of service members go up on Broughton Street

10 a.m. Thursday: Veterans Day Parade in Port Wentworth

The Veterans Council of Chatham County represents 27 veterans organizations under one umbrella.

The council’s purpose is to serve members of its organization, foster a close relationship among all veterans in Chatham County, organize and promote activities, and safeguard the interests of veterans whenever possible.