Nine Line Foundation’s new initiatives work to help wounded veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—One organization has been helping wounded veterans in our area for more than seven years.

Nine Line Foundation was founded in 2013 and has been helping those who’ve been injured while serving our country ever since.

“Our goal is to ensure that the veterans in need get the necessary hand up so that they can heal,” Nine Line Foundation President and CEO Megan Hostler said.

Now, the foundation is breaking ground on their latest Veteran’s Village in Brunswick, which will provide 20 more homes for vets.

“Nobody asks to be homeless. Nobody asks to hurt. And that’s why we decided that the transitional veteran’s villages where they would have a place to live together as a unit with people who know what they went through and then get the emotional support, the mental support, and the medical support they need,” Hostler said.

Their other current initiative, an aquaponics training center, will allow those who’ve served to learn about soilless farming and agriculture in a new 4,000 square foot greenhouse.

“Being able to be in a greenhouse and seeing the fruits of your labor grow, it’s a healing environment. We know it works,” Hostler said. “And we know these veterans will be able to move on and reengage in society and once again be the leaders that they were in the past.”

Hostler told News 3 fundraising for these projects has been tough because of COVID-19. But she’s hoping with Veteran’s Day around the corner, the community will come together to help those who fought for their freedoms.

“It takes a village to raise a child. It takes a nation to heal a wounded veteran. And it’s our responsibility to help these veterans become whole again,” Hostler said.

Visit Nine Line’s website to make a donation or find out where to drop supplies for their new Veteran’s Village.