Families at Beaufort National Cemetery honor veterans and loved ones

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – At Beaufort National Cemetery, there was not the usual big ceremony for Veteran’s Day. Instead, small groups of families and friends came to honor their loved ones.

Families stopping for a moment to honor the people who they loved the most, many of whom gave their lives for their countries.

The Prince family drove from Florida and Albany, Georgia, to come to Beaufort National Cemetery and honor Hugh Prince, who passed away back in March.

His wife didn’t want to just pass by. She brought a chair to sit, to take pictures and to remember her husband.

“It hits them both hard every day,” said her son in law. “They were married for 42 years, and then you wake up one morning and your 42-year life partner isn’t there.”

There were partners, friends, or people who just wanted to pay their respects to those who couldn’t be here.

They left behind flowers, flags and in many cases, tears.

“Everything. It means everything,” said Garrett Woods. “He was a good man. He was a great man.”

It was still a fresh wound for Woods and his son Joseph.

The man he was named after, Joseph Leland, died just days ago; no time even for a headstone yet. But that didn’t stop the two men from laying flowers at that marker.

Right next to Leland lies Thomas Albright Jr. His sister brought Thomas’ children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to honor him on this day.

“I want them to be here so they can know and learn,” said Ruth Albright.

But these young people learned another lesson as well, about compassion.

Seeing there were no flowers on Thomas’ grave, Joseph and Garrett took one of their floral arrangements and gave it to the Albrights, who they didn’t know. Sharing not just their flowers, but their tribute.

“It shows there are still caring people in this world. They were just sharing and it was so nice of them what they did,” said Ruth.

“My grandfather was always a giving kind of guy,” said Joseph. “That was the man he was, very God-fearing. He would have wanted them to have that.”

Beaufort National Cemetery is the final resting place of more than 20,000 soldiers from the Civil War to conflicts today.