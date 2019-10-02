Congressman Carter holds veterans expo in Waycross

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WSAV) — Congressman Buddy Carter hosted a first district veteran’s expo in Waycross Wednesday. The expo brought in veteran’s service organizations and the Department of Veteran’s Affairs to offer information and assistance to veterans in the area.

More than 75 people showed up for the expo and were able to sign up for assistance. Congressman Carter says he will make the expo an annual event in Waycross because of the large turnout.

Veterans say they were able to find information at the expo that they couldn’t find online, and that speaking with organizations face-to-face made getting assistance easier.

U.S. Airforce Veteran Alan Paul said he will be visiting the expo each year from now on since he felt he received necessary assistance from the expo.

“It’s basically advising you about the different opportunities which veterans have,” Paul said. “Whether it be financial assistance, medical assistance, whether it be applying for a grant, whether it be applying for educational opportunities. Again it’s a wonderful thing. It was a miracle in and of itself.”

