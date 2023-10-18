BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County community is invited to participate in this year’s Veterans Day Parade.

It’s slated for Saturday, Nov. 11, starting at 10 a.m., and applications are being accepted until Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Every community group, children’s group, civic organization and community member is encouraged to show veterans how much they are appreciated.

Visit here to download the application. For more information, contact Beaufort County Veterans Affairs at 843-255-6880.

The parade route starts in front of Beaufort National Cemetery, will head down Boundary Street, curve onto Bay Street and end at the intersection of Boundary and Bladen streets.

The line up of all groups, floats and individual participants begins at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.

In case of inclement weather, the parade will be canceled.