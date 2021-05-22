Veteran organization walks to honor veterans lost to suicide

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) — Dozens hit the pavement in Jesup to honor veterans and fight against the war on veteran suicide.

May 22, at 2:22 p.m., a group walked 2.2 miles to honor veterans who were lost to suicide. Twenty-two veterans are lost every day to suicide and non-profit organization, Mission 22, has made it their goal to honor them.

Today, awareness walks across all 50 states took place.

Ken Bohannon, Mission 22’s state leader in Georgia and veteran himself, lost his son to suicide.

“Mission 22 saved my life,” Bohannon said. “Without Mission 22, I would’ve been a statistic as well.”

Wearing his Mission 22 shirt, lanyard and flag in hand, he led the 2.2. mile walk. Others wore American flag shirts, held American flags as they embarked on the walk.

“We’re able to bring the community in, because it takes a community to heal a warrior and a warrior to heal a community,” Bohannon said. At the end of the walk, the group organized at the Racetrax Bar for raffles, food and entertainment.

Portraits of fallen soldiers filled tables and $2.22 would buy a plate of food.

Along with the fundraiser, Mission 22 offers dog therapy, horse therapy, golf outings and more for veterans and their families.

Bohannon said the mission is assure veterans they’re not alone and that help is close by.

“Sometimes when we get back from over there, we kind of isolate ourselves,” Bohannon said. “We don’t want to be around people, we sit in the darkness and within that darkness is when we start losing the battle.”