US Marine killed in parachute jump training at Georgia base

FORT BENNING, Ga. (AP) – Officials say a U.S. Marine has died during a parachute training jump exercise at Fort Benning, the Army installation in Georgia.

The U.S. Marine Forces Special Operations Command did not detail Wednesday how the Marine died, saying the incident is under investigation.

Four Defense Department officials told The Associated Press that the service member was attending the Army’s Basic Airborne Course as a continuation of special operations training in the Marine Corps.

The AP obtained the name of the Marine but is withholding its release until a formal announcement by military officials.