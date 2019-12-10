Tuskegee airman flying high at 100

DOVER, Delaware (WRDE/NBC News) – Tuskegee Airman Colonel Charles McGee celebrated his 100th birthday over the weekend with a special flight to Dover Air Force Base.

Colonel McGee is one of the oldest living Tuskegee Airmen, but he was in the Captain’s seat of the Cirrus Vision Jet that touched down on the Dover Air Force Base flight line Friday morning.

Forty airmen formed two lines to welcome him with high-fives.

“To be able to get in the air and share with those who are serving today, I don’t really have an answer, but this is one of life’s blessings,” he said.

Colonel McGee says he actively flew 27 of his 30 years of service. He holds an Air Force record for flying more than 400 combat missions during World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

