Thousands of veterans facing eviction after VA delays GI Bill payments; no word on resolution Video

WASHINGTON, DC -- Thousands of veterans who rely on the GI bill face eviction from housing or don't have money for groceries or gasoline.

It's because their checks from the Department of Veterans Affairs are late by 30 to 60 days or more.

Our Washington Correspondent Jessica Smith reports on what lawmakers are doing about it

The VA is months behind on thousands of payments for veterans' school and housing -- and lawmakers say this may just be the beginning.

Rep. Jodey Arrington of Texas said, "I'm very worried schools and students have not seen the worse of payment delays."

The American Legion says veterans are facing eviction and are being held back from graduation.

This week, the VA told Congress the delays are still affecting at least 11,000 veterans who have been waiting 30 days or longer.

Congressman Arrington called it unacceptable. "This is no small thing."

The problems began last year, when the President signed the new "Forever GI Bill." He said the measure would "allow every veteran to use their GI Bill education benefits at any point in their lives."

The VA says the new program overwhelmed its aging computers and software and officials don't know when the issues will be resolved.

One VA official said, "We may not have the software ready for the spring semester."

Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke slammed the VA's response. "Not very encouraging. You failed to account for the scope of the problem.

Congressman Jim Banks said he wants to know what VA officials knew about the problem, and when they knew it.

This week, several senators including Senator Sherrod Brown sent a letter to the VA secretary demanding answers. "These types of delays are not tolerable, they're not excusable."



Lawmakers are calling on the VA to use the funding Congress has given it, to get the technology up to date.



